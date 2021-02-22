Jaishankar calls on Mauritius ex-PM; briefs him on progress in ties

-
ALSO READ
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
India's ties with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar
India offers $40 mn credit line to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning Saturday
EAM Jaishankar holds discussions with Nepalese counterpart Gyawali
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on former prime minister of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan last year, and briefed him on the progress in the bilateral relations.
Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, met the 90-year-old leader after concluding talks with his son and current Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.
"Called on former PM Sir Anerood Jugnauth and Lady Sarojini. Congratulated him on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan last year. Briefed him on the progress in India-Mauritius relations, guided by his vision and leadership," he tweeted.
Jugnauth was given Padma Vibhushan - India's second highest civilian award - in the field of public affairs. He served both as president and prime minister of Mauritius.
"Thankful always for his insights, advice and his rock-solid support to our ties," Jaishankar said in another tweet.
The minister also visited the new Supreme Court building constructed under the Special Economic Package announced in 2017.
"Impressed by the excellent management & execution of the project. Thank Chief Justice Hon. Asraf Ally Caunhye for receiving me," he tweeted.
Symbolising the unceasing nature of bilateral cooperation, the Prime Ministers of the two countries had inaugurated the new Supreme Court building virtually on July 30 last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.
"Despite challenges, it is impressive that all five development projects announced by India in 2017 under the Special Economic Package, have been completed," Jaishankar earlier said while addressing the media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU