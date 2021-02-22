Jaishankar calls on Mauritius ex-PM; briefs him on progress in ties

External Affairs Minister on Monday called on former prime minister of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan last year, and briefed him on the progress in the bilateral relations.

Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, met the 90-year-old leader after concluding talks with his son and current Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

"Called on former PM Sir Anerood Jugnauth and Lady Sarojini. Congratulated him on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan last year. Briefed him on the progress in India- relations, guided by his vision and leadership," he tweeted.

Jugnauth was given Padma Vibhushan - India's second highest civilian award - in the field of public affairs. He served both as president and prime minister of

"Thankful always for his insights, advice and his rock-solid support to our ties," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

The minister also visited the new Supreme Court building constructed under the Special Economic Package announced in 2017.

"Impressed by the excellent management & execution of the project. Thank Chief Justice Hon. Asraf Ally Caunhye for receiving me," he tweeted.

Symbolising the unceasing nature of bilateral cooperation, the Prime Ministers of the two countries had inaugurated the new Supreme Court building virtually on July 30 last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

"Despite challenges, it is impressive that all five development projects announced by India in 2017 under the Special Economic Package, have been completed," Jaishankar earlier said while addressing the media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)