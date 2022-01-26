Jaishankar thanks his counterparts as greetings pour in on Republic Day

External Affairs Minister on Wednesday thanked several of his counterparts who extended greetings to him and the people of on its 73rd

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, in his message, described as his country's "most trusted friend & closest neighbour".

"May the long standing #MaldivesIndiaPartnership continue to flourish & thrive, delivering mutual benefits for our peoples," he tweeted.

Jaishankar thanked Shahid and said "our special friendship will continue to prosper".

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia and are comprehensive strategic partners and they share many things -- democratic values, a national day and close economic and diaspora links.

"Happy to our Indian friends. Australia looks forward to continuing work with India on our shared vision for the #IndoPacific," she tweeted.

Responding to her tweet, Jaishankar extended warmest greetings to her and the government and the people of Australia on Australia Day.

"Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership benefits our people & promotes peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he tweeted.

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji extended the warmest felicitations to the people of India on the joyous occasion of 73rd of India.

"Wishing India greater peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

Jaishankar thanked him and said, "greatly value our unique and time-tested relationship".

Colombia Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez said on Twitter, "A happy 73rd Republic Day of India to Pres Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi and Minister @DrSjaishankar and all the people of India, as they celebrate the enactment of a constitution, which continues to guide the destinies of the world's largest democracy."



Jaishankar said, "Thank you for your warm sentiments, VP and FM @mluciaramirez. Our multi-faceted cooperation will keep advancing."



The foreign minister of Madagascar, Patrick Rajoelina, wished India and her people continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Appreciating the greetings, Jaishankar said cooperation is embedded in India's SAGAR policy.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani also extended greetings.

"Value your greetings FM @edgarsrinkevics. Confident that 2022 will see our partnership progress further," Jaishankar tweeted in response to the Latvian minister.

Jaishankar thanked Aurescu and said "will continue to work together for a stronger India-Romania relationship".

"Thank you FM @DZalkaliani for your kind wishes. After a memorable 2021, here's to another year of closer India-Georgia ties," the minister tweeted.

