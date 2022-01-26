India spreads message of brotherhood, peace across world: RSS chief

-
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday hoisted the Tricolour here and said India, a peace-loving country, has been spreading the message of brotherhood, harmony across the globe.
Bhagwat, who is in Tripura on four-day visit from Jan 24, also said that the saffron colour at the top of India's national flag depicts courage, sacrifice and zeal, qualities that could be seen in the life and philosophy of the country's ancient kings as well as freedom fighters.
He described the green colour of the flag as the "symbol of progress".
"As Bharat has been a spiritual country since the ancient times, the Dharmachakra in the middle of the flag depicts the importance of socio-cultural philosophy followed and practised by the people of India.
"India is a peace loving country. It spreads the message of brotherhood and harmony to the rest of the world. India worships nature," he said at Sewa Dham, Khayerpur here.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, addressing the volunteers of the right-wing organisation, also said that democracy in its true sense was depicted in the life and philosophy of India's ancient states.
"India's ancient Ganarajyas are where the true sense of democracy was depicted in the life and philosophy of people back then. Today's democracy in India must be glorified with the sense of the democratic system of ancient Ganarajyas such as Baishali, Lichhabi," he added.
