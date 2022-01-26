China responded positively on handing over missing Arunachal teen: Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister said on Wednesday that the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) has responded positively on handing over of missing teenager Miram Taron and suggested a place of release.

Taron was reportedly kidnapped by the PLA a week ago from the Indian territory.

Rijiju tweeted: "Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side."

On Tuesday, the Union minister had said in a tweet: "We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our Young youth is the priority."

The government had also sought the Defence Ministry's intervention to ensure the safe return of Taron.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier said that the Defence Ministry has taken up the matter with the Chinese authority through diplomatic channels.

"I am hopeful that the youth would be released and return to his village soon," the Chief Minister had told the media in Itanagar.

The Chinese Army reportedly abducted Tarom from the Indian territory where had constructed a 3-4 km road in 2018.

Tarom's friend, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the notice of Tapir Gao, a BJP MP from the Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency.

Gao had tweeted about the incident last week.

In September 2020, the Chinese PLA had reportedly kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.

The villagers in the region have to trek through the remote mountainous areas due to the lack of proper roads.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)