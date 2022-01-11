Jaishankar, UK counterpart Liz Truss discuss trade, investment, security

-
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Monday discussed various issues including trade, investment, and security with his UK counterpart Liz Truss.
Jaishankar invited her to visit India for bilateral talks.
According to the UK's Department for International Trade, the total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and India was 19.8 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021, a decrease of 7 per cent from the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020.
Of this, the total UK exports to India amounted to 7.3 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 (a decrease of 9.5 per cent compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020), and the total UK imports from India amounted to 12.5 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 (a decrease of 5.5 per cent compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020).
India was the UK's 15th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 accounting for 1.6 per cent of total UK trade.
--IANS
nimish/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
