'Bulli Bai' app case complainant receives threat calls; probe launched

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Court sends Bulli Bai app creator to seven-day police custody
Bulli Bai case: Engineering student held by Mumbai Police from Bengaluru
Bulli Bai accused hacked websites, was in touch with Sulli Deals app maker
Bulli Bai app creator had 5 different Twitter handles, claims DCP Malhotra
Delhi Police sends 'Bulli Bai' case to IFSO unit, plans to get MLAT nod
-
Mumbai Police's cyber department registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) offence against an unidentified person after a complainant in the Bulli Bai app case told them that she had received threat calls on her phone, an official said on Monday.
The complainant told the police that the caller threatened her over the phone and asked why she revealed their names and filed FIR against them, the official at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex said.
An NC case was registered against an unidentified person on Saturday, he added.
He said the police are investigating how the caller got the mobile phone number of the complainant.
No FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.
The case pertains to the creation of the 'Bulli Bai' app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for "auction".
Mumbai cyber police had arrested Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal from Uttarakhand and Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru.
The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested one Niraj Bishnoi from Assam. According to the police, Bishnoi was the main creator of the app.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU