Jammu and Kashmir Covid update: 696 new cases of coronavirus reported

reported 696 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total count in Union Territory to 81,793.

According to the UT government, 1,336 patients recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries to 69,020. The death toll in the UT stands at 1,291 with nine deaths reported on Thursday. The active cases stand at 11,482.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)