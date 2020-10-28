Jammu and Kashmir reports four more Covid-19 deaths, 536 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,492 fresh Covid-19 cases, 21 new deaths
Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
Covid-19: 696 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir, tally now at 35,831
Jammu and Kashmir reports six more Covid-19 deaths, 610 fresh cases
Jammu and Kashmir reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 86,754
-
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 536 fresh COVID-19 cases, while four fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 93,213 and death toll to 1,455, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 199 are from Jammu and 337 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
Srinagar district reported the highest number of 131 new cases, followed by 118 in Jammu district, the officials said.
There are 6,976 active cases, while 84782 patients have recovered so far, they said.
Meanwhile, four deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J-K three in Jammu region and one in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,455.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU