Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19; asks people to get tested

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.
"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani tweeted.
