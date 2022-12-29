JUST IN
Business Standard

Jammu & Kashmir admin inspects fire safety systems in health institutions

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday reviewed the fire safety measures in health institutions across the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday reviewed the fire safety measures in health institutions across the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education department, Bhupinder Kumar chaired a high level meeting here to review the measures, the official said.

Kumar sought institution-wise status of fire fighting systems and other alternative mechanisms available in hospitals from heads of the institutions, the official said.

Noting that fire incidents are more prone to occur in winter conditions as there is over-usage of heating devices, the secretary cautioned all officers to remain vigilant.

He stressed the need to conduct mock drills, conduct fresh fire audits through the Fire and Emergency department besides addressing the deficiencies identified in the previous audits, the spokesperson aid.

On various projects to install fire fighting systems under execution, he exhorted officers to chase the executing agencies for early completion of the projects.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:55 IST

