Japan confirms first case of new Omicron coronavirus variant

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
T20 WC AUS vs SA highlights: Stoinis' cameo helps Australia win by 5 wkts
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
-
Japan confirmed on Tuesday its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia, an official said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the patient, a man in his 30s, tested positive upon arrival at an airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated at a hospital.
A genome analysis confirmed Tuesday that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
Japan announced on Monday that it will ban all foreign visitors beginning Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the variant.
The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is very high based on the early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with severe consequences.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU