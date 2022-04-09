Japan recognises Covaxin to facilitate travel from April 10: Bharat Biotech

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Biotech slows down COVAXIN production for facility optimisation
Bharat Biotech enters into partnership with Biofabri for TB vaccine
WHO grants much-awaited emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Review of Covaxin underway, expect a recommendation within 24 hours: WHO
WHO says likely to receive clarifications on Covaxin by weekend
-
Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines, a move aimed at facilitating travel between the two countries.
"The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.
Various countries including Australia, have recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU