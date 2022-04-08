Maharashtra sees 130 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally now 812

on Friday recorded 130 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, all of which took place in Pune district, taking the state's tally to 78,74,948 and toll to 1,47,810, an official said.

On Thursday, it had reported 128 cases and six fatalities, he pointed out.

So far, 77,26,326 people, or 98 per cent of the caseload, have been discharged, including 142 in the last 24 hours, leaving with 812 active cases, he said.

The official informed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur districts do not have active cases at the moment.

State health department data showed that the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, while 29,472 tests conducted in the last 24 hours took the overall number of samples examined to 7,96,09,229.

cases are as follows:



Fresh cases: 130; Fatality: 4; Active cases: 812; Tests conducted: 29,472.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)