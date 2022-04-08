Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu logs 22 fresh infections, zero deaths

-
-
Fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu fell to 22 on Friday, pushing the overall tally to 34,53,033, while the death toll remained unchanged with 38,025 fatalities, the health department said.
Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 32 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,14,771 leaving 237 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
Chennai added 10 new cases taking the overall tally in the metro to 7,51,177 while eight districts reported new cases below 10.
As many as 13 districts reported zero active cases, each.
A total of 20,982 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,57,78,227.
Among those tested positive include 15 men and seven women, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, giving a boost to the state's health infrastructure, 389 mobile hospital vehicles costing Rs 70 crore to the exchequer were flagged off by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday.
The launching of mobile hospitals was in the backdrop of an announcement made by Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian in the Assembly last year.
The service was aimed at benefitting the poor and downtrodden living in far-off places as the vehicles would be deployed to offer services to the local people, the release added.
