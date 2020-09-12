Jharkhand BJP to constitute shadow cabinet to counter Hemant Soren govt

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): BJP will constitute its shadow Cabinet to counter the government in Jharkhand

According to BJP, a shadow cabinet is extremely necessary because there is an overflow of corruption in every department of the state government. Opposition legislators will be performing as shadow ministers behind each real Ministers.

"In an unpopular government like this, corruption is on hieght. Thus, concept of a shadow cabinet is direly needed, so that every single department can be put under vigil and forbid them from getting involved in corruption," said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

"Shadow cabinet concept is very successful in many states of our country. Now that we are going to adopt it, Mukti Morcha (JMM) is not at ease. This is because our MLAs will follow the departments like shadow minister and disallow the irregularities," he further added.

BJP plans to complete this shadow cabinet formation as soon as possible, most likely before monsoon session of Assembly which is to commence from September 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)