In pics: Afghan peace talks with Taliban, vaccine update and more

People's Liberation Army (PLA) has handed over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. Local media had reported that Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker, and Ngaru Diri -- all belonging to the Tagin community -- had gone to the forest for hunting when they were reportedly kidnapped on September 4 near Nacho in Upper Subansiri district. The PLA had on Tuesday conveyed to the Indian Army that the five youth, who went missing on the Sino-Indian border in Upper Subansiri district, were found by them in their territory.