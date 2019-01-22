Jharkhand CM tables Rs 85,429 crore budget for 2019-20 in state Assembly

Jharkhand Chief Minister Tuesday tabled an estimated Rs 85,429 crore budget for the year 2019-20 in the

Out of the total budget, Rs 65,803 crore is on the head of revenue expenditure while Rs 19,626 crore is on capital expenditure, the chief minister said in his budget speech.

In the budget Rs 23,377 crore has been earmarked for general area, Rs 28,882 crore for social area and Rs 33,170 crore for financial area, Das said.

Speaking on collection of funds, Das said state tax revenue is pegged at Rs 20,850 crore, non-tax revenue at Rs 10,674.20 crore, central assistance at Rs 13,833.80 crore, states share in central taxes at Rs 29,000 crore, public loan at Rs 11,000 crore and loan and advances at Rs 71 crore.



Speaking on financial situation of the state, the chief minister said that Rs 3,16,731 crore has been estimated based on current price for 2019-20 fiscal, which shows an increase of 10.5 per cent compared to 2017-18 GSDP of Rs 2,86,598 crore.

On the basis of current price on GSDP, Rs 2,36,866 crore has been estimated for 2019-20, which is 6.9 per cent more than last fiscals Rs 2,21,587 crore, Das said.

With 8.73 per cent increase for the year 2019-20 on current price, the chief minister said that per capita income has been assessed at Rs 83,513. The per capita income in 2018-19 was Rs 76,806 and in 2017-18 it was Rs 70,728.

The chief minister said that revenue loss in the 2019-20 has been estimated at Rs 7,155.63 crore, which is GSDPs 2.26 per cent.