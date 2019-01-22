JUST IN
BJP dubs EVM hacking claim a Cong-sponsored conspiracy to defame democracy
Business Standard

EC seeks FIR against 'expert' who claimed EVMs were hacked in 2014 polls

The EC asked Delhi Police to "investigate promptly" the statement made by Shuja on Monday at an event in London that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tempered with

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

EVM hacking
File photo of polling officials checking Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of voting

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against a self-proclaimed cyber expert for his claims that the 2014 Lok Sabha polls were rigged and the EVMs can be hacked.

In its letter, the EC said Syed Shuja has allegedly violated section 505 (1) of the IPC pertaining to spreading rumours which creates panic.

The EC asked the police to "investigate promptly" the statement made by Shuja on Monday at an event in London that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tempered with and that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged.
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 17:05 IST

