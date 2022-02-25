Jharkhand CM urges Centre to bring back students, workers from Ukraine

-
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged the Centre to help students and workers from the state, who were stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on that country, return home.
Soren's appeal comes after one person requested the chief minister to make arrangements for bringing back his son, Aditya Raj, who is studying in a medical college in Ukraine and others stuck there in the crisis-hit country.
"Please help Aditya Raj and others who have gone to Ukraine to study or work from the country," Soren said in a tweet that was tagged to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the embassy of India in Kyiv.
Earlier in the day, one person identified as Bishwanath Das of Godda district sought help from the CM for his son.
In a Twitter post, he said that his son Aditya Raj is a student of National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsya in Ukraine.
He requested Soren to bring back his son and other students as soon as possible.
Godda administration is trying to trace the location of Aditya's father in a bid to get more details about his son.
We are trying to find out the address of Aditya's father in Godda," Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh told PTI.
Like Aditya, Md Danish Arzoo, a fourth-year medical student in Vinnytsya University, is also stuck in Ukraine, claimed his elder brother Khusster Hasnain, a resident of Mahagama, also in Godda district.
We requested the local MLA, district administration and the Indian government to ensure safe return of my brother," Hasnain told PTI.
He said as many as six students from Mahagama are stuck in Ukraine.
Dr Zahir Ahmed, who runs a hospital in Godda, said that his son Imran Seikh, a fourth-year medical student in Kyiv, returned home about a month back.
"But, two more students including a girl from Godda city who study with my son, are stuck in Ukraine. We urge the government for their safe return," Ahmed said.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in New Delhi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed at a meeting that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indians including students and their evacuation from Ukraine.
There were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days, Shringla said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
