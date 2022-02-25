Ukraine seeks India's support in defusing crisis due to Russian attack

on Thursday sought India's support in defusing the crisis following the Russian attack on the country and said it was "deeply dissatisfied" with New Delhi's position on the deteriorating situation.

Ambassador of Igor Polikha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among a very few global leaders to whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can leverage its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

"I am following all the reports on the site of your ministry and the latest advisory to your citizens in Ukraine," Polikha told the media.

"We are deeply dissatisfied with the Indian position. We are asking, pleading for the strong voice of India. In this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji can address Putin," he added.

Pleading for India's help, the ambassador said is expecting a much more favourable approach from India.

"We are expecting a much more favourable approach of the Indian government in this crisis situation. It is the moment of truth. The moment of destiny. We are waiting, asking, pleading for the assistance of India," he said.

The ambassador particularly sought Prime Minister Modi's assistance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders. I don't know how many world leaders Putin listens to. But the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his s strong voice, Putin would think over," he said.

After Putin ordered a "military operation" in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine that attracted severe condemnation from the US and its allies.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry alleged that goal of the Russian offensive is to destroy the Ukrainian state and to seize by force the territory of the country.

It said the Russian armed forces are launching attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities from different directions, including from the territory of Donbas and Crimea.

"This is an act of war, an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a brutal violation of the UN Charter and basic norms and principles of the international law," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

The Ukrainian embassy in India also released the statement.

"Ukraine calls on the international community to act immediately. Only united and decisive actions can stop Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine," it said.

India has been pressing for de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.

