PM Modi to address post budget seminar on self-reliance in defence sector

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation of defence industrial corridor project in Jhansi
Centre putting efforts to make defence sector 'Aatmanirbhar': Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
Last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder to be held in Delhi today
India's defence exports in past 7 years have crossed Rs 38,000 cr: Rajnath
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address a post budget seminar on the topic 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action', the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
"Union Budget 2022-23...has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in Defence," the ministry's statement noted.
In this regard, the Ministry of Defence has organised a post budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget, it mentioned.
The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the government in the defence sector, it noted.
"The webinar will be held on February 25 from 1030 hrs to 1415 hrs. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address," it mentioned.
The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Defence, defence industry, industry fora, startups, academia, defence corridors etc, the statement noted.
"The valedictory session will be chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh," it mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU