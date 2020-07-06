JUST IN
Assam coronavirus update: State reports 735 cases; 552 from Guwahati alone
Jharkhand cornavirus update: 53 new cases reported, tall nears 3,000-mark

Jharkhand on Sunday reported 53 new cases of Covid-19, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,807, according to the state health department

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, in Gurugram.
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing

Jharkhand on Sunday reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,807, according to the state health department.

One more person died due to the contagion, raising the total fatalities in the state to 19, it said in a bulletin.

There are 743 active cases in the state at present.

With five more persons recovering from the disease, the number of recovered people is 2,045, as per the bulletin.

Ranchi has the highest number of fatalities with four deaths, followed by Hazaribag (three), two each in Sahibganj, Bokaro, East Singhbhum and Giridih, and one fatality each in Gumla, Khunti, Koderma and Simdega, it said.

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 10:30 IST

