'Covid patients from outside straining Mumbai hospitals, city is prepared'

Jharkhand coronavirus update: 1,026 new cases, 11 fresh fatalities eported

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 67,100 as 1,026 more people tested positive for the infection, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 590

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi (Jharkhand) 

Jharkhand's COVID-19

tally rose to 67,100 on Friday as 1,026 more people tested positive for the infection, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 590, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 13,703, while 52,807 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 20,431 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 09:18 IST

