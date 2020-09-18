JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Kerala coronavirus update: Highest one-day spike of 4,351 cases recorded

Himachal Pradesh coronavius update: 7 deaths, 395 cases; tally at 11,191
Business Standard

Assam coronavius update: 17 new Covid-19 fatalities, 1,380 cases reported

Assam reported 17 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 528, while the tally climbed to 150,349 with 1,380 fresh cases

Topics
Assam | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Assam reported 17 more COVID-19

fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 528, while the tally climbed to 1,50,349 with 1,380 fresh cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The deaths were reported from Kamrup Rural (5), Sonitpur (3), two each from Kamrup Metropolitan and Baksa, and one each from Dibrugarh, Darrang, Dhubri, Tinsukia and Cachar districts, he said.

The new cases include 376 from Kamrup Metropolitan and 123 from Jorhat, Sarma said.

Assam now has 28,208 active cases, while a total of 1,21,610 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The state conducted 20,557 tests since Wednesday, the number being less on account of Vishwakarma Puja, the minister said.

In Assam Police, 4,421 personnel have tested positive so far, and 18 of them have succumbed to the virus, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Of the total cases, 3,411 personnel have rejoined duties after testing negative and the recovery rate is above 93 per cent, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 07:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU