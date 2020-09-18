Assam coronavius update: 1,380 Covid cases reported, tally at 150,349

on Thursday reported 1,380 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,50,349, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Of 20,557 samples tested, 1,380 samples resulted positive for coronavirus," said Sarma.

The positivity rate is at 6.71 per cent in the state, he added.

The total number of cases include 1,19,364 discharges, 30,454 active cases and 528 deaths.

