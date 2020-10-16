Jharkhand coronavirus update: 583 Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported

Eight more people died of COVID-



19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 820, while 583 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 94,952, a health department official said on Friday.

Four each fatalities were reported in Ranchi and Bokaro, he said.

Ranchi registered 219 fresh cases, followed by Bokaro at 74 and East Singhbhum at 56.

currently has 6,890 active cases, while 87,240 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 23,399 samples were tested for the disease on Thursday.

