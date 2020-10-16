Remdesivir, HCQ don't aid much in recovery of Covid-19 patients: WHO trials

In an interesting finding, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) global clinical trial has found that the popular anti-viral drug remdesivir has no substantial impact on either mortality, initiation of ventilation or even duration of hospital stay.

The results of the Solidarity Trial conducted on 11,266 hospitalised Covid-19 patients across 30 countries found that remdesivir along with other repurposed drug hydroxychloroquine (rheumatoid arthritis drug), lopinavir/ritonavir (used is leprosy) and interferon have little or no effect on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay.

“These remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little effect on in-hospital mortality,” the study found.

Gilead, meanwhile, has expressed concern that the data from the open label global trial have not been under rigorous review. Open label trial basically means that participants as well as the investigators both know which drug is given to the participants. The US based drug major and the innovator of Veklury or remdesivir has said that it is unclear if any 'conclusive' findings can be drawn from the study results.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,370,468; active cases at 804,528

"We are aware that initial data from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity trial has been made public prior to publication in a peer-reviewed journal," the company said in a statement. Redesivir, originally developed for Ebola, got emergency use authorisation for treating Covid-19 in May from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Following this, Gilead entered into licensing agreements with multiple generic drug makers, most of them in India - Hetero, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences, Mylan and Syngene. These companies not only supply to the Indian market but also have the license to distribute this drug to 127 countries, mostly low and medium income nations.

The demand for the drug went up rapidly, creating a supply shortage in India. This led to black-marketing of the drug here and the prices shot up by five to six times. Manufacturers had to not only scale up their production, but also start helpline numbers to guide authentic patients to the drug.

WHO's findings now throw up a question mark for the drug's future demand in Covid19 at a time when the clamour for using remdesivir even in moderately sick patients is growing. In India, Cadila Healthcare alone is making around 500,000 doses of the drug per month and is selling at Rs 2800 per dose.

In July WHO had discontinued the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and also the lopinavir-ritonavir arms of the trials following interim results.