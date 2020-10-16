India coronavirus update: Covid-19 caseload rises to 7,370,468

-
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to73,70,468 with63,371newinfections being reported in a day, whilethe number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed64 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.56 per cent, according tothe Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The coronavirusdeath toll climbed to1,12,161 with the virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.
Foreight days in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.
There are8,04,528 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 10.92per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 64,53,779,the data stated.
The COVID-19casefatality rate due COVID-19 was recorded at 1.52 per cent.
"India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million population globally, currently pegged at 80,"the ministry said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested up to October 15, with 10,28,622 samples being tested on Thursday.
