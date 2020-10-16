Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 203 Covid-19 cases, one more death

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal
Pradesh rose to 12,971 on Friday, with 203 more people, including eight security personnel, testing positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's toll to 30, a senior health official said.
Barring 42, all patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
A 56-year-old woman, who had contracted COVID-19, died at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here on Thursday, following a sudden cardiac arrest. The woman suffered from diabetes and had arrived at the emergency department with severe respiratory distress.
Of the 203 new cases, 58 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 19 from Changlang, 18 from East Siang, 16 from Papumpare, 15 from West Siang, 12 from Tirap, 11 from Namsai and 10 from West Kameng.
Eight cases were recorded in Lower Subansiri, seven each in Upper Subansiri and Upper Siang, six in Lohit, five in Lower Dibang Valley, three each in Lepa Rada and Kamle, two each in Longding and Siang and one in Shi-Yomi.
"Four personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), three state police constables and an Army jawan are among the new patients. Nine personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were also found to have contracted the disease," the SSO said.
Altogether 195 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,889, Dr Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 76.23 per cent.
Arunachal currently has 3,052 active cases.
The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,419, followed by West Siang at 327, Changlang at 172, East Siang at 154, Tirap at 133, Papumpare at 124 and Lohit at 108, Dr Jampa said.
As many as 2,86,572 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,716 on Thursday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU