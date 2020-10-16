Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 203 Covid-19 cases, one more death

The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal



Pradesh rose to 12,971 on Friday, with 203 more people, including eight security personnel, testing positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's toll to 30, a senior health official said.

Barring 42, all patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 56-year-old woman, who had contracted COVID-19, died at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here on Thursday, following a sudden cardiac arrest. The woman suffered from diabetes and had arrived at the emergency department with severe respiratory distress.

Of the 203 new cases, 58 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 19 from Changlang, 18 from East Siang, 16 from Papumpare, 15 from West Siang, 12 from Tirap, 11 from Namsai and 10 from West Kameng.

Eight cases were recorded in Lower Subansiri, seven each in Upper Subansiri and Upper Siang, six in Lohit, five in Lower Dibang Valley, three each in Lepa Rada and Kamle, two each in Longding and Siang and one in Shi-Yomi.

"Four personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), three state police constables and an Army jawan are among the new patients. Nine personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were also found to have contracted the disease," the SSO said.

Altogether 195 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,889, Dr Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 76.23 per cent.

Arunachal currently has 3,052 active cases.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,419, followed by West Siang at 327, Changlang at 172, East Siang at 154, Tirap at 133, Papumpare at 124 and Lohit at 108, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,86,572 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,716 on Thursday, he added.

