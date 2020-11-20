Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 230 new Covid-19 cases

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally



mounted to 1,06,972 on Friday as 230 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 937, with three more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 66, followed by East Singhbhum (33) and Bokaro (30), the official said.

One fatality each was reported in Dhanbad, Bokaro and East Singhbhum districts, he said.

The state now has 2,600 active cases, while 1,03,435 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

has tested 18,543 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

