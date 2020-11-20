Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 deaths due to coronavirus

passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, becoming only the fourth country behind the United States, Brazil and India to do so.

Jos Luis Aloma Zegarra, Mexico's director of epidemiology, announced that had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving victims in say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.

Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won't wear masks, while are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.

