Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 deaths due to coronavirus

Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, becoming only the fourth country behind the United States, Brazil and India to do so.
Jos Luis Aloma Zegarra, Mexico's director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.
Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won't wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.
