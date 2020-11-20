Meghalaya's coronavirus tally nears 11,000-mark, death toll at 104

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark with 68 fresh cases
20 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Meghalaya, tally now at 2,362
Meghalaya reports 112 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 4,557
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 29 new cases take Covid-19 tally to 3,034
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 103 new cases take tally state's to 4,660
-
Meghalaya reported 109 fresh
COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10,979, a senior health official said on Thursday.
The death toll rose to 104 after one more patient succumbed to the virus, Health Services Director Aman War said.
He said 60 patients have recovered from the disease since Wednesday, increasing the number of those cured to 10,074 in the state.
Meghalaya now has 801 active cases, War said, including 325 in East Khasi Hills district and 138 in West Garo Hills.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU