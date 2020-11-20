Meghalaya's coronavirus tally nears 11,000-mark, death toll at 104

reported 109 fresh



COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10,979, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 104 after one more patient succumbed to the virus, Health Services Director Aman War said.

He said 60 patients have recovered from the disease since Wednesday, increasing the number of those cured to 10,074 in the state.

now has 801 active cases, War said, including 325 in East Khasi Hills district and 138 in West Garo Hills.

