Jharkhand reports 1,618 new coronavirus cases, 8 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload



rose to 66,074 on Thursday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 579, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 14,138, while 51,357 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 55,761 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

