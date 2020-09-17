Record 97,894 infections pushes India's Covid-19 tally to over 5.1 million

A record single-day increase of97,894 infections pushed India'sCOVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh,while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh on Thursday,according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The totalcoronavirus cases mounted to51,18,253, while the deathtoll climbed to83,198 with the virus claiming 1,132 livesina span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 40,25,079 while the activecases of COVID-19 crossed 10 lakh for the first time.

The COVID-19casefatality rate due to the infection was recorded at 1.63 per cent.

There are10,09,976active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 andand it went past50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR,a cumulative total of 6,05,65,728 samples have been tested up to September 16 with 11,36,613 samples being tested on Wednesday.

