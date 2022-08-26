Jitendra reviews preparations for swachhta campaign to be launched Oct 2

Union Minister on Friday reviewed the preparations for the swachhata campaign 2.0 and a special campaign for disposal of pending matters to be conducted by the central government from October 2.

The campaign involves freeing of office spaces by clearing pending matters and disposal of physical files and other junk.

The special campaign 2022 is expected to cover outstation post offices, overseas mission/posts, railway stations, and other public offices during the month-long campaign, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

According to the statement, the swachhata campaign '21 was conducted at 6,154 sites.

During the campaign, 21.9 lakh files were weeded out, 12.01 lakh sq feet of space was cleared, and Rs 62 crore in revenue was earned through disposing of scrap, it said.

Junkyards in ministries have been turned into courtyard, cafeteria, wellness centre or parking space, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)