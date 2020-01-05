JNU violence: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Commissioner, seeks report

Union Home Minister spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out on Sunday night, officials said.

The Home Minister's office tweeted, "Union Home minister has spoken to Delhi police commissioner over violence and instructed him to take necessary action." "The noble minister has also ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a joint CP-level officer and asked for a report as soon as possible," it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation prevailing in the prestigious institution and the steps taken to restore peace.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). PTI ACB AAR