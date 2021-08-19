Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden will get Covid-19 booster shot

-
President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.
The president told ABC's Good Morning America that it's past time for him to get a booster. US health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.
US health officials say it is very clear the vaccines' protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.
The doses could begin the week of September 20.
