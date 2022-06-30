JUST IN
June monsoon rains 8% below average, says weather department

India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of scanty rainfall in the central parts of the country, the state-run weather office said on Thursday.

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Delhi weather
People enjoying pleasant weather at Rajpath, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Cotton, soybean and sugar cane growing states in central India received as much as 54% lower rainfall than normal in June, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of usual. Its progress later stalled for over a week.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, June 30 2022. 17:22 IST

