Jurisdiction of BSF increased in some states to counter drones, UAVs: Govt

The jurisdiction of the Border Security Force was increased up to 50 km from the border in some states with an aim to empower it to discharge its duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), and so, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question asked by BJP's Varun Gandhi, told the Lok Sabha that these drones and UAVs, generally having long range, are being used by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes (FICN). It would also help in curbing the menace of cattle smuggling as smugglers take refuge in the interior areas outside the jurisdiction of the BSF, he added.
The Minister also said that as required under Section 139(3) of the BSF Act, 1968, these notifications have been laid on the table of the Lok Sabha on November 30.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had, on November 11, has extended the e jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km inside the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam by Government Notification dated October 11, 2021 while this was reduced from 80 km to 50 km inside the international borders in Gujarat.
Opposition-ruled states had objected to these decisions, terming them an attempt to interfere in the state's law and order situation.
The West Bengal and Punjab governments have passed a resolution in their Assemblies against the Centre's decision while the BJP-ruled states like Assam and Gujarat welcomed the decision.
