Maharashtra govt signs agreements worth Rs 5,051 crore with 12 companies

-
ALSO READ
Zee founder Subhash Chandra settles 91.2% of debt with 43 lenders
ONGC's plan to merge refining subsidiary MRPL with HPCL gets delayed
I will not let Invesco take over Zee illegally, says Subhash Chandra
SC stays FIR filed against YES Bank by Subhash Chandra in Dish TV case
Covid impact: More women have exited formal employment in India than men
-
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed MoUs worth around Rs 5,051 crore with 12 companies with state industries minister Subhash Desai claiming that the agreements will generate over 9,000 jobs.
Desai said Maharashtra has attracted total investments of Rs 1.88 lakh crore under its 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' initiative and succeeded in generating more than 3.34 lakh jobs, as per an official statement.
The MoUs will encourage sectors such as information technology, space research, biofuel, steel, electric vehicle and ethanol productions, food processing and others in Maharashtra, the statement said.
It said the MoUs will help achieve all-round industrial growth in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU