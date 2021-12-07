Maharashtra govt signs agreements worth Rs 5,051 crore with 12 companies

The government on Tuesday signed MoUs worth around Rs 5,051 crore with 12 companies with state industries minister Subhash Desai claiming that the agreements will generate over 9,000 jobs.

Desai said has attracted total of Rs 1.88 lakh crore under its 'Magnetic 2.0' initiative and succeeded in generating more than 3.34 lakh jobs, as per an official statement.

The MoUs will encourage sectors such as information technology, space research, biofuel, steel, electric vehicle and ethanol productions, food processing and others in Maharashtra, the statement said.

It said the MoUs will help achieve all-round industrial growth in the state.

