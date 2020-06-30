K K Venugopal reappointed as Attorney General of India for one year

JUST IN
Senior government officials had earlier said that the Centre had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a fresh tenure

Press Trust of India 

K K Venugopal's present three-year term ends on Tuesday

K K Venugopal was on Monday reappointed as the Attorney General for India for one year.

His present three-year term ends on Tuesday.

"The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year we.f.July 1, 2020," a notification said.

Senior government officials had earlier said that the Centre had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a fresh tenure.

In his reply, the top law officer said due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have a one-year fresh stint.

Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.
