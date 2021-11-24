Kamal Haasan 'recovering well' from Covid-19, says daughter Shruti Haasan

-
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to a hospital
Kamal Haasan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, stable
Pass resolution in TN Assembly to shut Sterlite permanently: Kamal Haasan
EC should make cow rearing mandatory for contesting polls: MP minister
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
-
Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday.
Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.
Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.
"Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site
In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the US.
The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well.
His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film "Vikram" and the long-awaited "Indian-2". Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show "Bigg Boss Tamil" season 5 on Star Vijay channel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU