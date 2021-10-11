Kamal Haasan urges Centre, TN govt to prevent power outages

-
ALSO READ
Discoms' projected Rs 90,000 cr loss 'grossly inflated': Power ministry
Power hurdles: Consumers need to wait before they can choose supplier
Cabinet okays Rs 3 trn outlay for new power reform scheme for five years
Govt depts owe Rs 97,000 cr to discoms, Haryana tops with Rs 46,193 cr dues
All states come on board for Rs 3 trillion discoms reforms scheme
-
With the shortage of coal leading to power cuts in various states, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader and Superstar, Kamal Haasan has urged the Central and the state government to ensure that there is no power cut in Tamil Nadu.
In a statement on Sunday, the actor-turned-politician said both Central and the state government must work together to make sure that there was no shortage of coal in Tamil Nadu.
Kamal Haasan expressed concerns over reports that the state has coal reserves only for four days, adding that there is still coal storage for 14 days.
The actor-turned-politician urged the DMK government to take up the matter with the Central government as industrialists in the state have already expressed concern about the possibilities of power cuts in the days to come if the coal supply is not maintained properly.
Under the previous DMK government from 2006-2011 there were unprecedented power cuts leading to several industries in the state shifting base to other states. The government must remain alert that such things do not recur in the state, Haasan added.
The MNM Chief said the industrial towns of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Sivakasi had faced innumerable difficulties during the 2006-11 period due to power cuts and said common people faced the brunt of this as jobs were lost following industries shifting base.
The state government must coordinate properly with the Central government to maintain a steady flow of coal and to remain alert about its depletion, Haasan added.
The economy of the state was slowly recovering, adding that if power cuts are again witnessed, the state would face a huge loss.
--IANS
aal/khz
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU