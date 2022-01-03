Karnataka Cabinet to discuss long-term Covid measures, says CM Bommai

-
Amid increasing cases of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the state Cabinet will discuss measures on Thursday to control the pandemic without affecting the daily life of the common people.
Speaking to media persons Bommai said, "COVID-19 and Omicron are spreading fast throughout the country and neighbouring states. We will discuss this with the expert committee on Tuesday evening. We have the experience of handling the previous two waves of COVID-19. The experts have been asked to suggest appropriate measures to control the pandemic without affecting the daily life of the common people."
On the vaccination drive for 15 to 18-year-old children, the CM said, "They need to be brought under the COVID-19 secure bubble. An extensive vaccination campaign is being launched for this purpose. We need a coordinated effort from the parents, teachers and health workers to make it a success."
Bommai also urged the people to show self-restraint and follow COVID-19 norms like wearing face-mask and maintaining social distance.
When asked about Congress leaders' Padayatra amid the COVID-19 surge, Bommai said, "We are watching Congress leaders' moves. We will discuss public conduct and take a decision about it."
Karnataka, which has recorded a total of 84 Omicron cases till now, has imposed a night curfew till January 7.
