Delhi logs 4,099 new Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 6.46%

The national capital on Monday reported 4,099 new Covid cases, 28 per cent more than on Sunday, and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate rose to 6.46 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department.
If the positivity rate is over five per cent for two consecutive days, it would trigger a 'red alert' under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) leading to a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.
Delhi reported 3,194 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.59 per cent on Sunday and 2,716 cases with a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent on Saturday.
On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent, respectively, according to official figures.
The daily case tally on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday were 923, 496 and 331, respectively.
