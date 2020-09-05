Manipur coronavirus update: State reports 90 news cases of Covid-19

reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,699, State Health Department said on Friday.

The total count of cases includes 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.

With 83,341 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reached over 39.36 lakh on Friday.

The death toll has gone up to 68,472 with 1,096 more persons succumbing to the disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)