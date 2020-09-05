Maharashtra reports 19,218 new cases, coronavirus tally reaches 863,062

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Maharashtra has reported 19,218 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 8,63,062 in the state.
According to Maharashtra's health department, 378 deaths and 19,218 new cases detected in the state today.
The total number of cases in the state is 8,63,062 including 6,25,773 recovered patients, 2,10,978 active cases and 25,964 deaths, as per the state's Health Department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU