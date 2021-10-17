Karnataka coronavirus update: 326 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

has clocked 326 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total infection count to 29,83,459 and toll to 37,941, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 380 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,36,039. Out of 326 new cases reported on Sunday, 173 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 87 discharges and 1 death. Total number of active cases in the state is at 9,450. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.22 per cent. Out of 4 deaths reported on Sunday 2 are from Mysuru; and one each from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 173, Mysuru 42, Dakshina Kannada 22, Tumakuru 17, Hassan and Udupi 12, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,49,418, followed by Mysuru 1,78,738 and Tumakuru 1,20,546. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,390, followed by Mysuru 1,75,946 and Tumakuru 1,19,156. Cumulatively a total of 4.94 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 78,742 were tested on Sunday alone.

