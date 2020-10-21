Karnataka coronavirus update: Recoveries overtake new Covid-19 cases

-
-
Recoveries at 8,500 were more than 6,297 new Covid cases registered for the second consecutive day in Karnataka.
"With 8,500 discharged from across the state on Monday, recoveries have gone up to 6,62,329 till date, while Covid tally rose to 7,76,901 with 6,297 fresh cases and 1,03,945 active cases so far," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.
The death toll rose to 10,608, with 66 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours across the state.
As the epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 2,821 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,12,842, including 64,523 active cases, while 2,798 discharges in the last 24 hours rose the recovery rate for the city to 2,44,740.
With 36 deaths due to the virus in the city, the toll rose to 3,578 so far.
Of the 941 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 380 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 67 in Ballari and Dharwad, 45 in Chamarajanagara, 44 in Hassan, 29 in Kolar, 27 in Shivamogga and 20 in Kalaburagi.
Out of 98,236 tests, 23,373 were through the rapid antigen detection and 74,863 from RT-PCR method across the southern state.
"Positivity rate in the state is 6.4 per cent, while case fatality rate is at 1.4 per cent," added the bulletin.
