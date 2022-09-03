Karnataka govt clears 53 investment proposals worth Rs 2,750 crore

-
-
The Karnataka government on Saturday cleared a total of 53 investment proposals worth Rs 2,750.55 crore, which is expected to generate over 8,000 jobs.
In the 134th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held at Karnataka Udyog Mitra office, nine investment proposals with each one above Rs 50 crore were approved and these firms would invest around Rs 1,670.69 crore by creating 4,308 employment opportunities.
In a statement, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who chaired the meeting, said 41 investment proposals above Rs 15 crore were approved with promised investment of over Rs 1,062 crore and 4,311 jobs expected to be generated.
"Today's clearance will further boost investments in the state in the run-up to the Global Investors' Meet scheduled on November 2, 3 and 4," he was quoted as saying.
Major projects, which got the clearance by the SLSWCC, were Ukem Agri Infra Ltd, Sundari Sugars Ltd, Everest Industries, Koppal Toys Moulding, Aequs Consumer Products, KRBL Ltd, Aequs Toys, Hella Infra Market and Savitri Plyboard.
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 22:41 IST